The 90s are Coming This Week, Along with some Storm Chances

A weak "cool" front could bring some sprinkles to the area for the morning commute, but most of us stay dry. The clouds move out by noon, allowing us to warm quickly into the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be hot, breezy, and muggy. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine, this will be the first time Omaha hits 90 this year. A storm or two is possible north of I-80 during the day, but outside of this, we stay dry.

A cold front will begin moving into the region Thursday. Until then, the heat continues with low 90s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Late in the day, some hit-and-miss storms will be possible, this time mostly south of I-80.

The cold front only drops us into the upper 80s on Friday, which is still above average for the middle of June. Some rain and storms will be possible throughout the day, but we may stay dry until late Friday night when another round of showers and storms has a better chance of moving through the region.

We'll still be dodging some hit-and-miss thunderstorms this weekend, with Saturday having the greatest chance for storms. Saturday and Sunday will both be hot with low 90s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 89

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Storms

High: 95

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Storms

High: 93

