The Arctic Cold Snap Continues: When we finally get Above-zero

Starting at 7 am on Saturday, Omaha dropped below zero. We likely will not get above zero until Tuesday, one of the longest streaks below zero in Omaha's history. The record is 99 hours set in December 1983.

We could wake up tomorrow morning with a low of -20, one degree away from the record low of -21 set back in 1888. For context, 1888 was the Schoolchildrens Blizzard. Temperatures on Sunday only rise to -8 as a high, but with the continued wind, those wind chill values could be between -25 and -35 for much of the day. If you have to venture out tomorrow, limit as much exposure to the outdoors as possible; frostbite can set in within 30 minutes in this kind of air.

For MLK Day, temperatures remain below zero as the wind continues. Wind chill values could be between -20 and -30 degrees. Some light snow showers are possible over southeast Nebraska, but no accumulation is expected.

Tuesday is the day we finally climb above zero, but a high of 6 will still keep things cold. Sunshine also returns on Tuesday.

Wednesday will feel balmy with highs into the 20s (above zero), but clouds begin to press in ahead of our next cold front.

THat cold front on Thursday could bring some light snow to the area, but as of now this isn't expected to cause any major impacts. Still, keep updated with us for the latest.

Temperatures drop again heading into next weekend.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: -8

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: -14

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow SW

Breezy

High: -3

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 6

