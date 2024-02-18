The Calendar Says February, but It Certainly Will Not Feel Like It This Week

Temperatures drop quickly into the overnight hours, bottoming out in the mid 20s for anyone's morning commute on Monday.

For President's Day, temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a few more clouds.

By Tuesday, the sunshine will help us warm into the low 60s for high temperatures.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of next week with a high of 62 in Omaha.

A cold front comes through Wednesday night, but we look to stay dry. Cooler weather is blown in with 20-30 mph gusts and temperatures drop to the lower 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Although we cool down by the end of the week, it does not last long as it warms back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 61

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 62

