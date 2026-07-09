The calm AFTER the storm!

3 Things to Know



Cloudy but cooler Thursday!

Very beautiful weekend ahead!

Several 90º to 95º days next week

Forecast

We had a couple of limbs and trees down from the overnight storms, but we're waking up now to a mostly calm morning. On the positive side, those storms followed a cold front, which means temps will only reach the mid 80s by this afternoon! While we see clouds for this morning, some of them will clear leading to a sunnier afternoon!

We'll keep a small chance at rain around for Friday afternoon, but a lot of the day looks to be dry with partly sunny skies. Temps will be near average, around 87-88 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, we are back to sunshine and warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday. The humidity shouldn't be too bad with dew points in the mid 60s.

The summer heat really begins to pick up heading into next week. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. By the middle of next week, highs could climb back up into the mid to upper 90s. For now, the humidity does not appear to be exceptionally high, but could lead to afternoon heat indices around 95º every day of next week.

THURSDAY

Slight AM Rain Chance

Partly Cloudy

High: 86

Wind: N 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Clouds

Pleasant!

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Light, Spotty Afternoon Showers

High: 87

Wind: SE 5-15

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