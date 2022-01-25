The Cold Remains For Tuesday

We start Tuesday off cold and that will certainly limit the high temperatures for Tuesday. Most of the day is spent in the teens with highs just reaching into the low 20s. A due north wind will make it feel even colder all day. One compliment to the cold air will be abundant sunshine.

After another cold start Wednesday morning, our warming trend is back on track. Highs will push into the mid to high 30s for the second half of the week. Wednesday will bring some gusty conditions, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Expect a mix on sun and clouds most of this week.

Even warmer for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both look to break the 40 degree mark by the afternoon.

Our mild and dry stretch continues into early next week with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 20

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mainly Clear

Frigid

Low: 2

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Bit Warmer

Windy

High: 36

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 37

