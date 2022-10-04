Dodging Spotty Rain Tuesday

We'll be dodging some spotty rain this afternoon, but most of it will be light and not very beneficial. This keeps us mostly cloudy , but we still manage to warm close to 80 degrees. Our first of two cold fronts this week will also be pushing southeast through the region today, keeping northeast Nebraska closer to 70 this afternoon.

We continue to dodge the hit and miss rain overnight as we cool off into the mid 50s for Wednesday morning. All rain will likely be out of the region before the morning commute.

Tuesday's cold front will keep us a little cooler Wednesday, but it will still be very nice. Morning clouds will give way to a little more sun in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

The second and stronger cold front of the week will move in Thursday morning, really cooling us off to end the workweek. It will be breezy Thursday as the cooler air blows in, holding afternoon highs in the mid 60s, but it will be mostly sunny.

Omaha's first frost is possible Friday morning as we dip down into the mid 30s. That will put some cities north of I-80 and into southwest Iowa at or below freezing. The city's first frost averages a date of October 6, so this is pretty normal for us.

The wind will be lighter Friday afternoon, but it will be very cool! We only warm into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday morning will also be very cold, likely a couple degrees colder than Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies then warm us back into the mid 60s for the afternoon.

The sunshine continues Sunday, warming us into the low 70s.

A beautiful start to next week is shaping up. The sunshine sticks around with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 54

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 74

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 66

