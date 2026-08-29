The heat is on! But for how long?

3 Things to Know



Hot & breezy this weekend

Spotty rainfall over next few mornings

Hovering within 90s next week

Forecast

Sunday will be another hot one! For now, Sunday morning could see some showers in some spots. But at any given point of the say - much like Saturday - we could see a couple of sprinkles! Skies will be partly sunny and it remains breezy with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will again be around 95-98.

Things now are looking to remain very warm for all of next week. Daytime temps will be in the low 90s from Monday through Friday, but the modestly lower humidity should keep the heat index around only 95-97 degrees.

Typically for the end of August we'll see around the mid to lower 80s for that afternoon high. Needless to say we're definitely far beyond that. Depending on where our temps get Sunday, we do have a small potential to beat some records - that previous record high is set at 98 degrees!

For now, the trends are that any heavy rain will mostly dodge the Omaha region. Very similar to Sunday, Monday morning also poses our next best chance at widespread showers, but this is looking fairly light so far. A few isolated showers could clip parts of Northeast Nebraska or northwest Iowa at any point in the week. This rain would be mainly north of Omaha.

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty AM Storms

High: 92

Wind: S 25-35

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 76

Wind: S 25-30

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm

High: 95

Wind: S 15-25

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

...Still warm

High: 94

Wind: S 15-25

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