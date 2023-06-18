The Heat Returns This Week

Beginning next week, we enter a stretch of days where the highs will be 90 or above. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 92.
Tuesday will be much of the same, mostly sunny with a high of 91. The winds might be slightly more breezy than prior days, with wind gusts around 25mph.
A few storms are possible over eastern Nebraska on Wednesday, but most stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Sunshine will be abundant on Thursday with highs in the low 90s.
A few storms return for Friday and Saturday, but most stay dry. Highs remain in the lower 90s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Warm
Low: 64
MONDAY
Sunny
Hot
High: 94
TUESDAY
Sunny
Hot
High: 92
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Very Spotty Storms
High: 92
