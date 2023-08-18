The Heat Wave Begins

The wind will pick up out of the south Friday afternoon, letting a little more heat and humidity move back in. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The real heat kicks in Saturday as we push into the upper 90s, putting us close to record heat. The higher humidity will make it feel like we're over 100.

Due to this upcoming heat, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Omaha and the surrounding region from Saturday through Monday.

Temps will rise even warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 90s, heat indices around 105-109.

The continued hot and dry conditions will last through at least Wednesday, or Thursday of next week. Temps will reach the mid to upper 90s for the first half of next week, dropping in the lower 90s with rain chances by next Friday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 71

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 95

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 97

