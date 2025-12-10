The high wind calms down this morning, staying cold the rest of the day

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Winds relax through the day

More cold air this weekend

Chance of light snow Saturday morning

FORECAST:

High winds are buffeting Nebraska and Iowa this morning. Many locations are seeing 55-65 mph wind gusts. This will continue for the next couple of hours before the winds start to calm down after sunrise. However, it may still be breezy at times during the day.

Temperatures will stay steady for the day under mostly cloudy skies, in the low 30s. We could see some snow flurries in the morning, too.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. A wintry mix is possible, mainly northeast of Omaha. Most of us will be dry, and those who do see the mix, it likely won't amount to much.

Another cold front will reach Omaha on Friday, sending in more arctic air for the weekend. Friday will be windy and cloudy with highs in the mid-20s.

We have increased confidence in light snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Specific details on locations and amounts are uncertain, but some minor accumulation is possible around and north of Omaha heading into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be cold! Highs on Saturday will be in the 10s with lows near 0 on Saturday night. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny and back in the mid-20s.

Warmer weather will slowly return early next week, and Omaha's high temperature will be at or above average (39 degrees).

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Flurries

Colder and Windy

High: 33

Wind: NW 20-30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Low: 22

Wind: N 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix NE of Omaha

High: 37

Wind: N 5-15

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Breezy

High: 26

Wind: NW 15-25

