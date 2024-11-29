The Holiday cold has arrived, and weekend snow chances are now looking lower

For those traveling, it doesn't look like there will be any major travel issues across Nebraska or Iowa on Thanksgiving Day.

It will be a cold night with mostly clear skies. For the Black Friday shoppers, early Friday morning will start in the mid 10s.

Friday will be another cold day. We'll see plenty of sunshine Friday with highs near 30.

A narrow band of light snow will develop overnight and into Saturday morning, along and south of Omaha and I-80, and will continue south into Missouri and Kansas, clearing out of the region early Saturday morning. While most neighborhoods will only see a dusting, if you see any accumulations, parts of far southeast Nebraska could receive up to 1 inch of snow, and I-29 in northwest Missouri could receive 1-3" of snow.

Travel impacts should be minimal for the region, but this will stick to roads, and the heavier snow bands over I-29 in Missouri could lead to partially covered roadways during the morning..

Once the morning cloud cover and snow clears out, it will stay colder. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday morning will likely be the coldest part of this cold-snap. The day will start in the single digits to low teens. The afternoon brings a lot of sunshine, but it only warms us into the upper 20s.

We stay mostly sunny on Monday in the mid 30s.

Warmer weather should return by mid next week, where highs will be back in the 40s around Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

High: 15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 30

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Early AM Snow

High: 28

