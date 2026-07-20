The HOTTEST day of the year!

3 Things to Know
- Hottest day today
- Cold front tonight
- Increasing chance of rain late week
Forecast
Monday is the climax of the heat as Omaha looks to reach the first 100-degree day of the season. With the humidity, heat indices could be as high as 105-115 degrees. Follow the heat safety precautions if you have to be outdoors, bring water, and check online for local cooling stations!
By late Monday, a cold front arrives in our area. This front will spark some strong/severe storms to our east, but we might not have enough forcing for thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska/western Iowa. Therefore, any storms should remain isolated. However, if one can form, it may be severe with some damaging wind.
We could wake up to a line of heavier rainfall on Tuesday morning, but any precipitation we see will be brief. The front will bring in some relatively cooler weather for Tuesday; highs dip into the upper 80s, and humidity will also drop.
We are in the mid-80s on Wednesday as another storm system approaches. This may spark some afternoon rain in the area, but a lot of us will be dry.
A better chance for rain & storms comes Thursday and Friday as highs dip into the upper 70s.
The rain chances start to move away by the weekend as temperatures climb into the 90s.
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Very Hot
Spot PM Storm
High: 101
Wind: SW 5-10
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Warm
Low: 75
Wind: SE 5-10
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
A Bit Cooler
High: 90
Wind: N 10-20
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Late-Day Rain
High: 82
Wind: NE 5-10
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