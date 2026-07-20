The HOTTEST day of the year!

3 Things to Know



Hottest day today

Cold front tonight

Increasing chance of rain late week

Forecast

Monday is the climax of the heat as Omaha looks to reach the first 100-degree day of the season. With the humidity, heat indices could be as high as 105-115 degrees. Follow the heat safety precautions if you have to be outdoors, bring water, and check online for local cooling stations!

By late Monday, a cold front arrives in our area. This front will spark some strong/severe storms to our east, but we might not have enough forcing for thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska/western Iowa. Therefore, any storms should remain isolated. However, if one can form, it may be severe with some damaging wind.

We could wake up to a line of heavier rainfall on Tuesday morning, but any precipitation we see will be brief. The front will bring in some relatively cooler weather for Tuesday; highs dip into the upper 80s, and humidity will also drop.

We are in the mid-80s on Wednesday as another storm system approaches. This may spark some afternoon rain in the area, but a lot of us will be dry.

A better chance for rain & storms comes Thursday and Friday as highs dip into the upper 70s.

The rain chances start to move away by the weekend as temperatures climb into the 90s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Hot

Spot PM Storm

High: 101

Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 75

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Cooler

High: 90

Wind: N 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Late-Day Rain

High: 82

Wind: NE 5-10

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