The Humidity Makes A Comeback

The heat and humidity start to climb higher midweek. Wednesday will get us back to the lower 90s with a lot of sunshine.

With the slightly higher humidity, we won't cool off as much overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

We push the heat a little higher Thursday, into the mid 90s, as the humidity continues to increase. After a mostly sunny and dry day, a few spotty showers and storms are possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Friday brings a few more clouds with our sunshine, but we still manage to make it into the mid 90s for the afternoon. A couple more isolated showers and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, but it looks like most of us stay dry from this round.

Saturday will be partly cloudy as we warm into the low 90s. Like previous nights, we may have to dodge some spotty rain overnight and into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs closer to 90.

Then we heat back up! Monday brings low 90s, followed by mid 90s on Tuesday.

