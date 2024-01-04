The latest on snow amounts and timing for Friday

It stays mostly cloudy overnight as we drop a few degrees into the upper 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures slowly warming above freezing, in the mid 30s. In the middle of the afternoon, scattered wet snow will start to move in from the south. Most of this will melt at first, but as we get colder Friday evening, more of it could stick to the ground. Snow totals will range from nothing up to one inch... just enough to cause some slicks spots where it sticks. Cities southeast of Omaha have the best chance of seeing totals on the higher end of the 0-1" range.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with mid 30s for highs. There will be a couple pockets of light snow to dodge, but most will stay dry for the day.

We're hoping to see some sunshine now on Sunday, but highs will be in the low 30s and it will be windy.

We're starting to get an idea of what the storm system for early next week will bring. It's still too soon to get finite details about amounts, but expect travel to be impacted Monday and into Tuesday. The rain and snow mix will likely start to move in late Sunday night and into Monday morning, early enough to even slow down the morning commute. The rain and snow will eventually transition to all snow Monday evening, ending early Tuesday morning. This won't be a big winter storm, but a few inches of snow are looking more likely for some of us. It will also be windy, which will lower visibility as the snow falls.

Colder air blows in Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and a few lingering light snow showers.

We'll try to get back into the 20s/30s on Wednesday as the wind lightens up, but it is looking even colder into the second half of next week, with more chances for light snow.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 27

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Wet Snow

High: 36

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Snow

High: 36

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.