The latest on timing, totals, and impact for Wednesday's blizzard

It was a warm Tuesday as many of us reached the 60s and 70s this afternoon! Those temperatures fall slowly in the first few hours of the night, but as our storm system arrives they will drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning. We will be in the 30s through the day Wednesday.

Around midnight tonight, a few spotty showers and storms will pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Most storms should stay below severe levels, but a couple of them could squeeze out some hail and some extra wind.

The rain will start changing to snow in northeast Nebraska overnight, and expand east through Wednesday morning. At the same time, it will start to get windy quickly with speeds picking up to about 40 mph. Most of eastern Nebraska will see the switch to snow by the morning commute, but Omaha could hold off on that switch until during the morning commute. If we see the switch to snow during or just before the morning commute, it will slow travel down quickly with low visibility.

Snow will expand into western Iowa later in the morning, and all rain will likely be snow by the lunch hour. This is when the heaviest snow could be falling across the Omaha metro. In the afternoon, the wind will be 50-65 mph, and as the snow continues to fall, near-whiteout conditions will be possible at times. The combination of strong wind and snow with low visibility makes a blizzard a blizzard, not huge snow totals. It will still be very windy during the evening commute, but the snow will lighten up late in the afternoon in Omaha and western Iowa. The wind could cause a couple of power outages. Farther west, Columbus and northeast Nebraska should see the snow end by the drive home.

Western Iowa will be the last area to see the snow end, which could take until about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The wind will then slowly lighten up, but it will still be a bit windy overnight. The snow will be wet and heavy, so once it's on the ground, it shouldn't blow around much. The relatively warm weather will also help road crews make fast progress on the roads once the snow ends.

Temperatures will likely be above freezing most of the day, but the snow will be falling fast enough to overcome the melting from the warm ground and air. The highest totals will be northwest of Omaha at 4-7 inches. Along the I-80 corridor, 2-5 inches is expected. Around Plattsmouth and southeast, snow totals will get smaller quickly. Most of far southeast Nebraska, far southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri will see less than an inch of snow. But even in these areas, visibility could be an issue as snow falls.

KMTV Wednesday PM Snowfall forecast

Thursday morning could still be a bit breezy as spring officially begins! The wind will be lighter the rest of the day. Highs will be near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be in the upper 50s with a lot more clouds and a couple of spotty showers late in the day, but most of us will be dry.

We get some sunshine to mix in with the clouds on Saturday with highs staying in the upper 50s.

Sunday brings another small chance for light rain with more clouds and upper 50s.

The upper 50s continue Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Getting Windy

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Likely

Very Windy

High: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spring Begins

High: 50

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 58

