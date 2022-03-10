Staying Cold to End the Workweek

The bulk of the snow ends across the region by the lunch hour, but a few pockets of snow could linger into the early afternoon down towards northwest Missouri.

Snow-free cities north of I-80 should get some afternoon sunshine, warming those areas to the low 30s. Places along and south of I-80 that saw a fresh coating of snow will also see more clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 20s.

Skies will clear tonight, and we get cold, dropping into the teens for Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but feels even colder than Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 20s, but with winds around 30 mph, it will feel more like the teens at best.

The weekend warm-up keeps looking better and better! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Clocks spring forward an hour. Don't forget to also check or replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and your weather radio!

The end of the weekend and into most of next week will feature a big warm up.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Snow

High: 29

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 16

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 29

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 38

