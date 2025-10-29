The rain and wind end today

Some are waking up this Wednesday morning to some light rain & wind. The rain should end for most by the AM commute, though some showers may linger through the morning. By the afternoon, clouds hang around, but they may break up enough to bring some late-day sun!

The storm system stays close enough for another windy day, though it should be less windy in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to warm back to near 50 degrees.

As skies clear up Wednesday night, temperatures will drop to near freezing for Thursday morning. We expect sunshine to return on Thursday, and the afternoon will remain cool, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Friday is Halloween, we remain mostly sunny, dry & cool with highs in the lower 50s. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

Things will stay seasonal for the weekend. It's looking partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s, and then rising to near 60 on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Ends

Breezy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 34

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry

High: 56

HALLOWEEN

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

