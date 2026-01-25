The snow has ended, but the frigid air remains through the weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Staying frigid through Monday morning

Monday morning wind chills from -20 to -30

Warmer, but seasonally cold next week

FORECAST

The snow has ended across Nebraska and Iowa, but the frigid air will remain around tonight as we drop to -2 for the overnight low.

There will be sunshine on Sunday, which will help us get into the low 10s. Due to the clear sky, temps will again dip to a low around -6 by Monday morning.

It may be a little windy heading into Monday morning. Combined with an air temperature of -4, Monday morning wind chills could reach -30 to -20.

Things will begin to warm up next week. Monday will be mostly sunny, in the 20s. We reach the upper 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We should be near the 30s again by next weekend.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Cold

High: 12

Wind: NW 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Frigid

Low: -6

Wind: NW 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Cold

Breezy

High: 22

Wind: NW 10-25

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunnt

Chilly

High: 25

Wind: E 5-15

