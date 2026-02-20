Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
130  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

The snow is done, but the cold remains into the weekend

Warm weather returns by next week
The snow is done, but the cold remains into the weekend
Joseph's 2/20 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Travel impacts linger Friday
  • Cold weekend
  • Warm weather returns next week

FORECAST

The snow is over, with 6-9" of snow falling in the Omaha metro. Eppley Airfield recorded 8.3".

Travel conditions will likely remain poor around the region for the Friday morning commute. Roads will likely remain snow-covered and slick, so drive slow to get where you need to go.

The sunshine is back out on Friday, and that should help clear snow from Omaha's roads. It will be cool out with highs in the mid-20s.

This weekend will be dry and cool for late February, with plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

We'll be a touch cooler and breezy on Sunday with highs in the mid-20s. Sunday night gets cold, dropping into the single digits by Monday morning.

Next week begins another big warm-up for the region. We stay cool on Monday, in the 30s, before jumping into the 50s on Tuesday.

The rest of next week will likely be even warmer, reaching the mid-50s on Wednesday and even the 60s for some on Thursday. These warmer temps will likely help melt all of the snow we received yesterday.

FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Bright
High: 26
Wind: NW 10-20

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 12
Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY
Partly Sunny
Cold
High: 27
Wind: NW 5-10

SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 25
Wind: NW 15-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_Most_Accurate_640x360.jpg

Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast