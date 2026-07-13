The start of a scorching week!

3 Things to Know



Hot weather through the week

Heat indices near 100 each day

Lots of sun, no rain

Forecast

Some of us could be seeing a little bit of fog for our morning commute, which is expected to clear around 7AM this morning. Most of us also waking up to some warmer morning temps around the lower 70s, but we're all expected to heat up later today.

This week is about the high temperatures as we slowly dial up the heat each day. Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday we creep a bit upward into the mid-90s, and by the weekend we are in the upper 90s.

Keep in mind, the hottest temperature so far this year in Omaha is 96, so we could be looking at the hottest air of the year by the weekend. The humidity will be present, but not excessive. Still, heat index values could reach 100+ for most days this week.

For next week, we will be seeing lots of sunshine. Clouds will be tough to come by, much less any rain over the next 7 days. Looking longer term, this pattern may hold through part of next week.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Warm

Low: 71

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 93

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 94

Wind: SE 5-10

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