The start of the fall season will feel like it for Nebraska and Iowa this week

Thanks to our cold front yesterday, it is much more comfortable today with highs around 20 degrees cooler! This evening, temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.

The comfortable weather will continue through the week, Monday will feature highs in the low 70s with a few clouds around.

Another front on Tuesday could bring a few rain showers to the region, but many of us stay dry. Highs on Tuesday will be a touch warmer, in the mid 70s.

The rest of the week will see highs in the upper 70s. We see lots of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, with increasing clouds into the weekend, although as of now we look to stay dry until later in the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 49

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 70

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 74

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 78

