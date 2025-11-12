The warm November weather continues today

It's a chilly start to our Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s, but there are no weather issues expected this morning.

The mild November weather will remain around for the next few days. We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

If you missed last night's northern lights display, there is a chance to see them again tonight, but we will be battling some clouds. Still, in clear spots, get away from city lights and look north!

The aforementioned clouds will gradually clear on Thursday morning, leading to more sunshine and highs in the mid-60s for Thursday afternoon.

The warmest days this week look to be Friday & Saturday. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. The record is 76, set in 1964.

A dry cold front arrives as the weekend begins, ushering in slightly cooler air and breezy winds. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s, and in the upper 50s for Sunday.

Our next chance for rain may come early next week as a windy storm system reaches Nebraska and Iowa. Monday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 61

Wind: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 39

Wind: SW 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 65

Wind: SW 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 72

Wind: S 10-15

