Heating Up into the Weekend

The wildfire smoke will clear out of the area today, improving air quality. It will also be a little breezy as mostly sunny skies help to warm us into the mid 80s.

It stays mostly clear overnight as we cool off into the mid 60s for Friday morning.

We start to heat up Friday with low 90s, a little more humidity, and a lot of sunshine. It will also be a little breezy.

The heat climbs into the mid 90s Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a little extra wind.

Sunday will also be in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures stay well above average for Labor Day with a lot of sunshine and mid 90s.

We slowly start to cool off into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be in the low 90s with a small chance for a shower to hit your backyard. We might be able to keep highs under 90 on Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Nice

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 91

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 96

