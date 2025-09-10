The warmup continues today, with the peak of the heat arriving for the weekend

It's comfortable this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Some fog has developed over northeast Nebraska, and may spread some this morning, but widespread dense fog is not likely.

We start to warm up above average on Wednesday. Any rain will generally stay outside of the region, but our skies may remain partly cloudy for the day. Even with the clouds, highs will still reach the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with upper 80s.

It will be breezy for the end of the week as even warmer air moves into the region, pushing afternoon temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

For the Cornhuskers game on Saturday, kicking off at 11 AM, expect a very warm game with breezy south winds at 15-25 mph and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s at kick-off, and may reach 90 by the end of the game.

Clouds will begin to move in later Saturday night, but any rain will hold off for the time being.

Storms become possible Sunday afternoon, but they won't be for everyone. Temperatures pull back some, but we are still warm with upper 80s.

We keep the upper 80s with small storm chances into early next week.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer than Average

High: 86

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Breezy

High: 91

