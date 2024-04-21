The Weather Turns Stormy into the Week

We have gotten through our freezing streak as lows for Sunday night drop only to 40.

The wind returns Monday with some gusts up to 40 mph, which helps us warm into the 70s. Clouds increase with the possibility for a few showers Monday afternoon into the night. A slightly better chance for some rain and a few storms comes in the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, however, many of us stay dry.

The wind continues on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s, we remain partly cloudy for the rest of the day.

Wednesday sees highs in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies, a few showers could develop into the evening, but most of us remain dry.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly west and south of Omaha, still, plenty of us stay dry. The wind increases again on Thursday too.

The entire area could see some thunderstorms on Friday. A few of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s.

More rain and storm chances continue into the weekend, it will not be a washout, however. The best chance for storms at this time looks to be Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

No Frost

Low: 40

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Scattered PM Rain

High: 73

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 69

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 66

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.