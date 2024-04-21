The Weather Turns Stormy into the Week

We have gotten through our freezing streak as lows for Sunday night drop only to 40.
The wind returns Monday with some gusts up to 40 mph, which helps us warm into the 70s. Clouds increase with the possibility for a few showers Monday afternoon into the night. A slightly better chance for some rain and a few storms comes in the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, however, many of us stay dry.
The wind continues on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s, we remain partly cloudy for the rest of the day.
Wednesday sees highs in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies, a few showers could develop into the evening, but most of us remain dry.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly west and south of Omaha, still, plenty of us stay dry. The wind increases again on Thursday too.
The entire area could see some thunderstorms on Friday. A few of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s.
More rain and storm chances continue into the weekend, it will not be a washout, however. The best chance for storms at this time looks to be Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
No Frost
Low: 40
MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Windy
Scattered PM Rain
High: 73
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 69
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Dry
High: 66
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)
Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones
Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.