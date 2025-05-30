The weekend will be hot and "sunny", then heavy rain early next week

Overnight, we will cool off into the mid 50s for Saturday morning.

Saturday starts with a lot of "sunshine", though the sky will look milky due to the wildfire smoke overhead. We'll see a few more clouds pop up in the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. A few spotty showers, and possible an isolated non-severe storm, will pop up by late afternoon. These will be more likely west of Omaha, but most of our neighborhoods stay dry. Those that stay dry will push into the mid and upper 80s.

The Canadian wildfire smoke high in the sky could begin to mix down to the surface late Saturday, which could impact air quality more in the second half of the weekend and early in the next workweek.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot as Omaha makes a run at 90 degrees.

Low 90s are likely Monday with a little more humidity and lot of sunshine.

A cold front will be moving towards us from the northwest and could throw a few spotty showers and storms at eastern Nebraska as early as late Monday night. Widespread showers and storms are more likely Tuesday as the cold front pushes through our part of the Heartland. While the storms will bring a small severe weather threat, many of us should see beneficial rain. It will be breezy and cooler with upper 70s in the afternoon.

The rain will move out before the Wednesday morning commute. Behind the cold front, Wednesday afternoon will be a little more comfortable with mid 70s.

Thursday will be in the upper 70s with a small chance for rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain

High: 88

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 90

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Breezy

High: 91

