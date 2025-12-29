The wind subsides today, but the cold does not

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Calmer wind, but still cold Monday

Warmer weather returns Tuesday

Another cool-down around New Year's Day

FORECAST:

It's very cold & breezy to start the week. Temperatures will be around 10, with wind chills below 0.

The wind subsides today, but the cold will not. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the low 20s, despite the sunshine.

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny with highs returning to the low 40s.

We get to keep some of the less frigid air around for New Year's Eve, but a cold front is expected to reach Omaha Wednesday night. Currently, precipitation is expected to remain east of the Omaha viewing area. By Thursday morning, we're back in the frigid cold, in the upper 10s

New Year's Day will be colder and mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Our pattern appears to remain mainly dry for the rest of the week and this upcoming weekend. By Friday, we're back in the upper 30s, and we reach the low 40s again this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Sunday could approach 50.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 23

Wind: NW 10-25

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 13

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 42

Wind: S 5-10

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 42

Wind: NW 5-10

