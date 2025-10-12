The workweek starts off cooler with some rain

A cold front is moving through this evening, but it's still warm and windy ahead of it. As the front passes by this evening, it will switch wind directions, and perhaps spark off a shower overnight. Though many of us will be dry.

The cold front ushers in cooler weather on Monday, with highs only topping out in the upper 60s. Scattered showers may move in by the afternoon.

Another cold front arrives on Tuesday, which increases the rain chance for many of us. It's also the coolest day of the week, with highs in the lower 60s.

Small rain chances continue into Wednesday as we climb back into the 70s.

Another cold front arrives Thursday with some extra wind, but it's warm beforehand as highs reach the upper 70s. Showers and storms are possible beginning Thursday night, but many of us look dry as of now.

We drop into the 60s and keep it dry by next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 54

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty PM Rain

High: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 75

