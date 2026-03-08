The workweek starts off very warm and sunny

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Very warm start to the week

Precip chance & midweek cooldown

Windy on Thursday

FORECAST

We lose the wind on Monday and get even warmer, with mid-70s highs under more sunshine.

A storm system approaches on Tuesday, bringing clouds and slightly cooler air, though highs will still be in the 60s. Most of the rain/storms will be over Kansas and Missouri, but a few showers may clip our southeast counties on Tuesday afternoon.

As colder air rushes in behind the front Tuesday night, there could be enough cold air & moisture for a band of light rain or snow to pass over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This is not a guarantee, but it is possible. As of now, this looks to be light enough not to bring any significant issues, but it will be watched closely. Highs on Wednesday hit the upper 40s, and the breeze returns.

The wind lasts through Thursday, but the colder air does not. We see the 60s return for Thursday, then fall into the 50s on Friday.

Another storm system may impact the heartland over the weekend, but this is subject to change.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 44

Wind: S 10-20

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 75

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 66

Wind: NE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some AM Rain/Snow

High: 50

Wind: NW 15-30

