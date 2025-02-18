The worst of the dangerous cold hits tonight & Thursday morning

Snow flurries will remain possible this evening and tonight, all while dangerous cold sets in. Temperatures will drop to near -10 for Wednesday morning, with wind chills from -15 to -25. If the kids are heading to school, make sure they are wearing plenty of extra layers along with hats, gloves, and scarves to cover up as much skin as possible.

After a cloudy start to the day, Wednesday brings a little bit of afternoon sunshine, with highs in the low single digits above zero.

Record lows are expected for Thursday morning and it will be the coldest morning of the week. We'll start the day around -15 to -18 for the actual temperature. This will send wind chills around -30 to -20 again. We do get a lot of sunshine on Thursday with highs in again in the single digits.

After a frigid start to Friday, the wind starts to pick up and the warm-up begins. Highs will be in the upper teens to near 20 with mostly sunny skies.

The warmer weather will continue to move in this weekend. We'll see a lot of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, and there should be a decent amount of snowmelt, too. Highs will be in the low 30s Saturday, jumping into the mid 40s Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday of next week, we'll make a run at 50 degrees!

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Frigid

Low: 10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Frigid

High: 3

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: 10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Frigid

High: 6

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.