Thunderstorms continue into Thursday evening, drier by the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening, eventually clearing out of the region late tonight. There is a lot of "spin" in the lower parts of the atmosphere today, which could aid in rotating thunderstorms and brief tornadoes through 8pm. Otherwise, it's the slow-moving nature of the rain which could lead to some heavy rain in your neighborhoods, totaling more than 1/2" through Friday morning.

The wind will begin to pick up overnight out from the north, cooling us down to 50 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Friday will be drier, mostly cloudy and breezy. It will be a cooler day with highs will be in the mid 60s.

For the weekend, a large majority of us will be dry Saturday, but an isolated shower or two could pop up in the second half of the day. If you are heading to Lincoln for the spring game or other events on campus, it's likely to be dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with mid 70s. A couple spotty showers are possible, so have a backup plan ready for your outdoor plans, but most of us won't need those plans.

The wind continues to blow in from the south Monday, pumping in more heat and humidity. This will warm us up into the mid 80s. By late afternoon, some hit and miss storms will start to pop up. These will likely strengthen as they move east, likely reaching severe levels through the evening. Heavy rain, lightning, large hail, damaging wind, and a couple tornadoes will be possible. We'll continue to watch the track of the storm system, but right now, it looks like western Iowa will have a greater chance of getting hit by these storms compared to eastern Nebraska.

Behind the storm system, we'll cool off into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 64

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 67

