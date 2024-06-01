Thunderstorms Likely on Sunday: Here's When

Expect a dry and warm Saturday evening with temperatures in the 70s, gradually dropping into the low 60s overnight. A few storms might develop toward sunrise on Sunday, but these are expected to be scattered and not severe.

Some spotty storms are possible throughout Sunday, but they should remain isolated enough to get some outdoor plans during the day. By Sunday evening, a line of storms forms over central Nebraska and moves east, entering our viewing area by 9 pm. This line will then move through Omaha after 10, and into western Iowa after 11. There could be some gusty winds and a brief tornado within this line, but overall the severe threat trends lower the farther east the storms go.

Outside of storms, Sunday looks breezy and warm with highs close to 80.

Monday looks mostly dry, albeit a few spotty storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Another round of storms is possible on Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat looks low, but we can not rule out a storm or two producing large hail or gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

After Tuesday, we enter a drier pattern with little rain or storm chances through the weekend. It will also be cooler with highs in the low 80s with lower humidity.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storms

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Thunderstorms

Breezy

High: 84

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 87

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Thunderstorms

High: 84

