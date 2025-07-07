Thunderstorms return to Omaha Monday night, more chances at rain this week

Thunderstorms will move in from South Dakota and central Nebraska later this evening, and a few of these storms may be strong. There should be a few hours of dry time before the rain moves into the Omaha metro, mainly after 7-8pm.

It's possible a couple of the strongest storms in northeast Nebraska could have areas of damaging wind or large hail. The storms will expand farther south and east into Omaha around 10pm. The storms will then weaken overnight as they push farther southeast. The severe weather threat likely ends by 1 a.m. Tuesday.

By the Tuesday morning commute, we'll be down to a couple isolated showers with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The sunshine will be back out Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A few more isolated showers could pop up again for a few hours just before evening.

Wednesday will be a little hotter with upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. While an isolated shower or two is again possible, a lot of us will be dry.

We'll be nearing 90 on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. There is now a chance we could see thunderstorms move in from the west starting in the afternoon, becoming more likely into Thursday evening/night.

The rain will become more likely at times Friday as a cold front arrives. This will keep us mostly cloudy with mid 80s.

Behind the cold front Saturday, we will be a little more comfortable with low 80s and lower humidity. A quick shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday, we heat back up into the upper 80s with a slim chance for rain.

By next week, the rain chances become a little less probable as summer heat makes it's way back to Omaha. We'll be back in the 90s with lots of sunshine next Monday and Tuesday

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Early

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 88

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

