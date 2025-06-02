Thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday, the rain could be heavy

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our northeastern Nebraska counties until Tuesday at 1 A.M.

Thunderstorms will become widespread over central and northeast Nebraska along a slow-moving cold front this evening, and a few of the storms could be severe with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threat. Meanwhile, the rest of us will likely stay dry until closer to midnight. By the time the storms get to Omaha and western Iowa, they will have weakened to just heavy rain showers, which will continue overnight.

By the Tuesday morning commute we'll be down to scattered rain showers, which will continue off and on for the rest of the day. Breezy north winds will be blowing in cooler air, too. It will be a cloudy Tuesday with morning and afternoon temperatures only in the low 60s.

Most, if not all of the rain will exit the region by Tuesday evening, leaving Wednesday dry. We see a little bit more sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Cloudy skies and scattered rain return Thursday. It will be a little cooler out with low to mid 70s for highs.

A small chance for rain continues Friday and over the weekend, but right now, it looks like most of us will be dry and some sunshine should be back out. With partly cloudy skies, we'll reach the upper 70s Friday afternoon.

Over the weekend, there will small chances for rain, but overall there should be a good amount of sunshine mixed in. Omaha's highs will be near 80 degrees both on Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain

Breezy

High: 62

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 75

