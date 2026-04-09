Thundery Thursday with more storms over the weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Storms with pockets of hail Thursday

Drier on Friday

Several rounds of storms this weekend

FORECAST

Most of us should be waking up to dry conditions for our Thursday morning, but the potential for storms later today looms.

A front stalls along the Nebraska and Kansas border tonight, we could see a few rounds of storms on Thursday, starting later in the morning, and a few could have hail in the afternoon and evening. The most probable locations to see hail will be south of Omaha/I-80.

This rain will slowly exit the region Thursday night, leaving Friday drier and partly sunny with highs near 60.

More stormy weather returns for the weekend, with off and on rounds of storms Saturday morning through Sunday evening. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with all types of weather possible, mainly on Sunday. It will be breezy with weekend and highs are expected to reach the 60s on Saturday and the 70s Sunday.

Estimated rainfall amounts will be around 0.50" to 1.00" through Sunday night.

It stays warmer than average, in the 80s on Monday, followed by another round of storms on Tuesday, cooling things off into the 60s for the middle of next week.

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 61

Wind: E 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Stormy

Hail Possible

Low: 41

Wind: E 10-15

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Drier

High: 60

Wind: NE 10-15

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