Thursday Snow: Here's the Final Snow Map

It will be a little colder today with temperatures in the upper teens early in the afternoon, but we likely start to cool off faster than normal as the snow and wind pick up this afternoon.

Snow will move first into northeast Nebraska late this morning. Closer to the lunch hour, the snow will expand southeast into the Omaha metro, then reach northwest Missouri closer to 3 p.m. or shortly after. By the evening commute, most of the snow should be southeast of Omaha, but expect a slower drive home than normal. The last of the snow will end early tonight in northwest Missouri.

Snow totals will be around 1-3 inches across most of the region. The higher totals will likely be north and northeast of Omaha, and the smallest, 0-1 inch, south of Lincoln and towards the Kansas border.

It will be a light, fluffy snow again, which blows around easily. It will start to get breezy Thursday afternoon, but the strongest wind, between 30-40 mph, will be Thursday night into early Friday morning. This will cause more blowing and drifting overnight, so expect slow travel going to work Friday morning too.

KMTV

Another blast of arctic air settles in Friday. We start the day below zero and only warm up into the single digits for the afternoon. It will also be breezy, keeping wind chills below zero all day. We'll start the day with some sunshine, but clouds take over in the afternoon.

Saturday likely starts with near-record cold and lighter wind. The current record low for January 20 is -22, set in 1883. We could be near -20 to start the day.

With a frigid start to the day, we will struggle to get just above zero in the afternoon, but at least it looks mostly sunny.

After starting Sunday below zero, stronger winds start to pump in warmer weather from the south Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We stay breezy Monday as we keep warming up. Highs will be in the mid 30s. It will be mostly cloudy, and we may have to dodge a few spotty pockets of light rain or snow.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be in the mid 30s with some spotty rain and snow to dodge. Most of us stay dry. With temperatures above freezing for a few hours each afternoon, a little snow will start to melt, but we'd be able to melt more of it away with more sunshine.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow

Breezy

High: 18

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Blowing Snow

Low: -3

FRIDAY

Afternoon Clouds

Breezy

High: 6

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Frigid

High: 2

