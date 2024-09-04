Thursday's cold front cools us off for the weekend

It will be a warmer, but still mild evening across the region, with clear skies and breezy south winds. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s by Thursday morning, and there will be some extra cloud cover to start the day.

A cold front will move through Omaha on Thursday, shifting the wind out from the north and squeezing out a few stray rain showers during the morning and early afternoon. There is not a lot of moisture in our atmosphere on Thursday, so the rain . Most of us will stay dry.

We start to see some sunshine return by Thursday afternoon with highs near 80s. We cool down in the mid 50s for Thursday night.

Behind the cold front, the weather looks very comfortable! Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 70s and low humidity.

For the second time in a week, Omaha will likely dip into the upper 40s Saturday morning. The afternoon looks great with mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

After a cool start to Sunday, we start to warm up again. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine to finish off the weekend.

Monday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 64

THURSDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Isolated Rain

High: 80

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.