Tracking evening storms, and a big cooldown this week

As the cold front passes through tonight, it will spark off showers & storms by the evening (after 7 pm) along and south of I-80. Severe weather is not expected, but one or two storms may produce hail & gusty winds.
The front is south of us on Monday, but close enough to bring some rain throughout the day. It will not rain all day Monday, but it could rain at any point during the day. Temperatures will be much lower, however. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s!
The rain move out Tuesday, but the cool weather remains with highs in the upper 60s.
The rest of the week is feeling like fall with highs in the 70s, though we do start to trend warmer by the end of the weekend.
Thursday could bring a chance of showers, but most of us look dry as of now. This is the same on Saturday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
Low: 56
MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
Much Cooler
High: 58
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cool
High: 67
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfy
High: 70
