Tracking evening storms, and a big cooldown this week

As the cold front passes through tonight, it will spark off showers & storms by the evening (after 7 pm) along and south of I-80. Severe weather is not expected, but one or two storms may produce hail & gusty winds.

The front is south of us on Monday, but close enough to bring some rain throughout the day. It will not rain all day Monday, but it could rain at any point during the day. Temperatures will be much lower, however. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s!

The rain move out Tuesday, but the cool weather remains with highs in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week is feeling like fall with highs in the 70s, though we do start to trend warmer by the end of the weekend.

Thursday could bring a chance of showers, but most of us look dry as of now. This is the same on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 56

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Much Cooler

High: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 70

