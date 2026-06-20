Tracking heavy rain, strong storms, and flash flood potential tonight

3 Things to Know



Flooding/strong storms possible Saturday night

Below average temps, and some dry time, for Father's Day

Cooler & unsettled weather for the week

Forecast

Rain and storms are already moving through eastern Nebraska as of Saturday afternoon. These should continue to expand into the region, and will last through the night.

A few storms southwest of Lincoln could bring a low-end severe risk with some 60-70 mph winds and 1-1.5" hail. This will stay well to the southwest of Omaha, and might miss our area entirely.

A bigger concern is the heavy rain & flood potential. These storms could bring widespread 1-3" rain amounts, but a few neighborhoods could see over 4" of rain. In those spots, flash flooding could be a concern. Exactly who will see these higher rain totals is uncertain, but the Columbus to Lincoln to Nebraska City corridor has the greatest chance, but this could wobble. Have ways to receive flood alerts tonight and heed any warnings.

Sunday may start wet before 10 am, but we look much drier by the afternoon! We might even see some late-day sun. Highs will be in the 60s for most of the day, with a few touching the 70s.

Monday will be dry and cool with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with a small chance of a late day storm.

A front passes by Tuesday night, bringing with it some rain & storms, though not everyone will see those. Wednesday will dry out with highs holding in the upper 70s.

We creep closer to 80 by late week, but Friday may bring a better chance of storms.

Looking long term, trends are showing that by next weekend & beyond, we will see a return to summer-like temperatures with a continued active weather pattern.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 63

Wind: NE 10-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Rain

PM Dry Time

High: 70

Wind: NE 5-25

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 76

Wind: NE 5-25

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

High: 79

Wind: SE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

