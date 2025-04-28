Breezy and cooler Tuesday, another chance at rain midweek

It will be a windy night as colder air blows in out from the north overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures by Tuesday morning in the mid 40s.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s, which is average for late April.

We stay in the upper 60s Wednesday with a number of scattered showers across the region. Anyone could see rain, but Omaha and southeast have the best chance to some wet weather.

There could be a leftover spotty shower or two around Thursday, but most of us will be dry as we warm up into the low 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and comfy with low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with upper 70s.

Depending on the storm's exact track through the Heartland, rain will be possible Sunday with mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Showers Overnight

Low: 46

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 68

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 72

