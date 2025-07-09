Tracking more storms for tonight, Thursday and Friday

This will be a hot and humid evening with not much wind movement. Eventually after midnight, a broken line of storms will move in from central Nebraska. If the storms hold together, gusty winds and heavy rain would be possible over eastern Nebraska and Omaha through 2-4 AM.

By Thursday morning, hit and miss storms will will linger around and continue off and on through the afternoon. Any of these afternoon storms could reach severe levels. The main concern would be for an area of damaging wind or large hail, but a tornado is also not impossible. For those that stay dry long enough, it will be breezy, hot, and humid with low 90s.

Another line of storms will move in from central Nebraska late in the evening, and continue into Thursday night. Strong to severe level winds may be possible if we are to get these Thursday night storms.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with mid 80s. There will be more rain to deal with as a cold front approaches Omaha from the north. There could be a little bit of dry time during the morning, before the cold front arrives. As it moves in, it will kick off more thunderstorms from the afternoon through Friday evening. These storms should clear out of the region late Friday night.

In total, much of the region could get 1.00" to 3.00 of rainfall from now through Friday night, and flash flooding may be possible in flood-prone areas.

Behind the cold front, Saturday will be cooler and a little more comfortable. It will be mostly sunny with low 80s, dropping in the low 60s at night.

It will start to get a little more muggy and warmer Sunday with upper 80s.

Monday brings a slim chance for rain with upper 80s and a few clouds.

Rain looks possible again on Tuesday with mid 80s, followed by some progressively drier weather on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as we approach 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms Possible

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

Breezy

High: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

Heavy Rain

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

