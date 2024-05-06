Tracking Severe Storms Monday Evening, Quieter Tuesday

A tornado watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11 p.m. this evening. Damaging winds ranging from 60 to 80 mph will be the main concern, in addition to short-lived tornadoes and large hail.

A line of strong to severe storms will begin to move in from central Nebraska after 5 p.m. The line of storms will arrive in our western cities like Norfolk, Columbus, and York by the evening commute, reaching the Omaha metro between 7 and 9 p.m., followed by western Iowa and northwest Missouri from 9 to 11 p.m.

Again, damaging winds will be the primary hazard, but a few spin-up tornadoes could also be possible. Be sure to secure any outdoor lawn and patio furniture from the wind and any potential hail. Storms will exit the region by midnight.

We start drying out overnight and skies will be partly cloudy. Tuesday will start near 50 degrees with a few foggy areas.

Tuesday afternoon will be breezy with a lot of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few spotty showers and storms around late in the day, but the severe weather threat looks very small right now.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, but there could be a couple leftover showers to dodge. It will be a little cooler with upper 60s.

Friday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and a high near 70.

We stay near 70 on Saturday, but warm into the mid 70s Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Breezy

Low: 50

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 73

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 70

