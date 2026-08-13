Hot and humid again for Thursday after morning storms

3 Things to Know



Morning severe storms moving through

More rounds of storms tonight, Friday, and Saturday

Milder, but humid pattern

Forecast

There are now some drier weather trends for Thursday during the day, but it will be mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 80s. It will remain humid though, with feel-like temps from 95-100.

More rain and storms will be possible late Thursday night through Friday morning, and again damaging wind gusts with pockets of hail may be possible before sunrise Friday morning.

Scattered rain and storms will remain possible through the day under a mostly cloudy sky on Friday with temps in the mid-80s, and it does look like there will be some scattered storms Friday evening through Friday night.

Saturday will be a little warmer and drier during the day with upper 80s in the afternoon, feeling like 100 out. Storms will become likely again by Saturday night, clearing out early Sunday morning.

In total, models are giving the region around 1.00" to 1.50" on average, with highest amounts of around 3.00" through Saturday night. The higher rain totals look to be north of I-80.

We should start to see things dry out a bit on Sunday and next Monday, but we'll keep a small chance for rain in there for now with temps in the low to mid 80s early next week.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Drier Afternoon

High: 88

Wind: E 10-20

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 73

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 85

Wind: SE 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 89

Wind: W 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

