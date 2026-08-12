Hot & humid this afternoon with more storms overnight

3 Things to Know



Waves of storms beginning Wednesday night

Returning to more seasonal temperatures

Storms last into the weekend

Forecast

Wednesday is turning into another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a heat index around 100-105.

Heading into Wednesday night, showers and storms will become likely and widespread after midnight. A few storms on Wednesday night could be strong, with isolated damaging winds or pockets of large hail, but the overall severe threat should be low. This rain will continue into Thursday morning.

These waves of storms will continue Thursday and Friday, and even into the first half of our weekend. The trend is for the overnight and morning hours to be the wettest, but we see some dry time by the afternoon before more storms roll in late-evening and into the overnight.

We could see some very heavy rain. In total, models are giving the region around 0.75" to 1.50" on average, with highest amounts of around 3.00" through Saturday night. The higher rain totals look to be north of I-80.

It should be much cooler than recently during our upcoming afternoons after Wednesday, with highs generally in the mid 80s, only feeling like around 90 degrees.

We should start to see things dry out a bit on Sunday and next Monday, but we'll keep a small chance for rain in there for now.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot Afternoon

High: 89

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 72

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Drier Afternoon

High: 85

Wind: NE 10-20

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 85

Wind: SE 5-15

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