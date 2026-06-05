Tracking some strong storms possible this evening in the Omaha area

3 Things to Know



Strong storms possible Friday evening

Warm, humid with more storms this weekend

Next week looks hot

Forecast

We are dry this Friday afternoon, but we will have to watch for an isolated storm to develop over southeast Nebraska after 6 pm. This is a low chance, but if a storm can get going, it could be severe.

After 8 pm, widespread storms will begin to develop along and south of I-80. Severe weather is possible, with pockets of very large hail (some 2-3"), and damaging winds of 60-70 mph. A tornado may also be possible, though this threat is expected to remain low. This rain will also fall over areas that received around 2-4" of rain from Thursday's storms, which makes some flash flooding a possibility. Storms will linger after midnight, but will weaken by sunrise.

We should get a small break in the rain activity on Saturday, but not from the heat! Saturday will be very warm with highs near 90. Storms will develop in the heat of the day, but the chance of your neighborhood seeing a storm is somewhat low.

Sunday starts mostly dry and humid, but we expect a round of storms to move in after 9-10 AM, which would continue off/on for the rest of the day and into Monday. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see some heavier pockets of rain.

Monday, we begin to heat up, with temperatures climbing back to 90 degrees. Some afternoon storms are possible, but more of us will be dry than not.

Tuesday begins the peak of our first heat wave of the season. Highs will crest into the mid-90s. Combined with high humidity, heat index values could climb toward the triple digits. Like Monday, some afternoon storms are possible that may bring some relief.

On Wednesday, we reach the mid-to-upper 90s. The afternoon storm chance is there, but lower.

We remain hot on Thursday with highs in the mid-90s.

On Friday, we cool off a bit as a cold front arrives. It may also bring a better chance of some rain and storms.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Overnight Storms

Low: 67

Wind: SE 5-10

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm & Humid

PM Spot Storms

High: 90

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 83

Wind: SE 5-20

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

PM Spot Storms

High: 90

Wind: S 5-10

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