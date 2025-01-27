Tracking some warm weather, fire risk, rain chances, and ice movement this week

Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and more sunshine. While the afternoon wind will still be breezy, it should be less gusty.

Slightly cooler weather moves in on Wednesday, but we keep the sunshine, with highs near 50.

After cooling off Wednesday, we're back into the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Some light rain may try to clip the Nebraska/Kansas border heading into Thursday evening but could hold off until Thursday night.

Scattered rain showers will be possible heading into Friday morning as a storm system moves in from the south. Locations south of Omaha will have the highest chance of getting rain. If the air becomes cold enough, some snow could mix in, too. But at this time, we anticipate air temperatures should be warm enough to keep things mainly rain.

This scattered rain will continue throughout Friday. Skies will be cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. All precipitation should exit the region by Friday night.

The weekend will be drier, but cooler with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

The warmer weather this week, combined with the small rain chance for Friday, could promote some increased ice movement along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers. This could increase the risk of ice jams, so stay tuned to the forecast for anyone with interests along the river. Ice jams are possible along the Missouri, but no flooding is expected.

