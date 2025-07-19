Tracking storm chances this evening & overnight

For most of us, Saturday evening will be hot & humid. However, a few spot storms may develop in our area this evening. Not many will see them, if at all, but these storms could become severe with large hail, damaging wind, and a low tornado risk.

Overnight, a cluster of storms will develop over central Nebraska and come our direction. Should they make it into eastern Nebraska after 10 pm, they could bring some damaging winds. Yet, there is still uncertainty over if they arrive or not.

Any storms that do come through are gone by Sunday morning, and we wake up in the low 70s. It's a hot day on Sunday with highs reaching the upper 80s. A spot storm is possible Sunday evening into the overnight, but many stay dry.

Monday begins the first day of our heat wave as highs reach the low 90s. With the humidity, heat index values could be as high as 100 during the day. Monday evening could come with a spot storm, but most will be dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the peak of the heat with highs in the upper 90s with heat index values as high as 105-110. This is dangerous heat for those being outdoors for an extended period. Remember those heat safety precautions, and check in on those vulnerable to the heat this week.

With overnight lows in the middle 70s, it won't offer much relief from the heat.

Our temperatures lower a tad by late week, low 90s, but heat index values will still be close to 100. We also re-introduce storm chances Thursday night and again Friday night.

Low 90s continue into the weekend and beyond.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 72

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Muggy

High: 88

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

High: 93

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 97

