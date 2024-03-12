Tracking Storms Wednesday & Thursday

We will have a nice dry, mild evening to enjoy. Lows tonight will only cool in the upper 30s.

We may see a little morning sunshine before the clouds move back in for your afternoon. Wednesday will be a mostly dry day, at least through the evening commute, and another warm one, too! Afternoon highs will once again be around 70 degrees.

Scattered storms will become possible after 7 or 8 pm across the Nebraska and Kansas border. This later storm timing should hopefully limit the severe weather potential, but some strong winds and hail could be possible earlier in the evening, before storms become heavy rain-makers Wednesday night.

Scattered rain and non-severe storms will continue overnight, followed by scattered rain into Thursday morning. We'll have to dodge some leftover rain Thursday afternoon as we get cooler and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Midweek rain totals could range from 0.25" to 0.50", but higher totals are possible where multiple storms hit the same place.

We get a little cooler Friday with mid 50s. It will also be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Behind the wet weather, it will be windy and cooler. Thursday highs will be in the mid 50s.

The weekend looks dry for now, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and a lot of sunshine, but it will start to get breezy again as a cold front arrives Saturday night.

Sunday will be breezy as cooler weather blows in, holding us in the upper 40s for St. Patrick's Day.

Monday looks even cooler, in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Rain/Storms Late

High: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy, Cooler

High: 55

