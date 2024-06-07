Tracking: Strong Friday Evening Storms in Nebraska

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for many of our communities in eastern Nebraska until 9 p.m.

Strong to severe storms will move into eastern Nebraska around 6 to 7 this evening, then continue southeast towards I-80 after 8 p.m. Friday. These severe storms will mainly stay in eastern Nebraska, but some scattered rain and storms will develop east into Omaha and western Iowa between 8-10 p.m. Most of the storms will be south of I-80 by 10 p.m., with rain exiting the region to our south by midnight.

Communities like York, Columbus, Seward, Lincoln, Beatrice and will have the greatest chance at seeing severe weather. The main concern will be damaging wind and large hail. The strongest part of that line could put out 80+ mph winds. There is a chance Omaha and western Iowa does not experience any severe weather tonight. With the heavy rain, a couple areas of flash flooding will be possible, but they should move quickly enough to avoid any widespread flooding problems.

We finish drying out overnight and drop into the low 60s for Saturday morning.

There will be some hit and miss rain to dodge Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain won't be for everyone, but it will keep us mostly cloudy. It will also be breezy and cooler with upper 70s.

The sunshine will be back out on Sunday, and it should be a great weather day with highs in the upper 70s.

We cool off into the mid 70s Monday with a few more clouds and a small chance for rain at night.

Tuesday brings a little better chance for some rain to hit your backyard, but it will also be a little warmer, with a high near 80.

We keep heating up midweek with mid 80s on Wednesday, followed by upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday and Friday with more humidity and a slight chance for thunderstorms, right in time for the start of the 2024 College World Series.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Evening Storms Likely

Low: 65

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 79

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 79

