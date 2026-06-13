Tracking strong storms near and south of Omaha this evening

3 Things to Know



Milder and drier Sunday-Tuesday

Hot with more storms Wednesday

Another round of storms by next weekend

Forecast

After a round of morning storms, a second round of storms is moving through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for counties south of Omaha until 11 pm. These storms could produce large hail and gusty winds. The tornado threat is low and focused along the Kansas/Nebraska border. Storms move out by 10 pm.

We have NO storm chances on Sunday! The day will be pleasant, with highs in the mid-70s, and lots of sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday are much of the same, though it's a few degrees warmer, into the low 80s.

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, a complicating factor is the potential for thunderstorms, mainly on Wednesday morning, with some storms lingering into the afternoon. These storms may pose a severe risk, though as of now, the highest severe risk appears to be southeast of Omaha, over Kansas and Missouri.

We dry out for Thursday and Friday, and temperatures also fall a bit, back into the 80s.

More storms are possible on Saturday as another storm system takes shape, but this is subject to change.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms End

Low: 55

Wind: NW 5-15

SUNDAY

Sunny

Pleasant

High: 75

Wind: NW 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 84

Wind: N 10-15

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